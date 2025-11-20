Tree of Remembrance ceremony is Nov. 24 at Brown Family Center

The annual Tree of Remembrance ceremony will be held on Monday, Nov. 24, to honor and remember loved ones, at the Brown Family Center, 678 E. Huron River Dr., Belleville.

This year’s gathering features a new time and a new program. Arrival time is 6:45 p.m. and the ceremony begins at 7 p.m. No refreshments will be served.

This is an outdoor ceremony, so dress warmly for the weather.

Participants will gather to remember, speak our loved ones’ names, and begin the holiday season together.

For information, call (734) 697-4500 or email [email protected] .