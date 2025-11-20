Seeking nominees for BHS Distinguished Graduates

The deadline for nominating a Belleville High School Distinguished Graduate is Jan. 31 and BHS assistant principal Falisadoll Green wants everyone to start thinking about who deserves the honor.
Nomination forms are available on the Van Buren Public Schools website at vanburenschools.net . Click on PARENTS.
