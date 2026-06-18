Ypsilanti 17-year-old male dies in motorcycle crash in VBT on June 15

A 17-year-old male from Ypsilanti was pronounced dead at the scene of a motorcycle accident on northbound Belleville Road near Venetian Avenue at about 3:42 p.m., Monday, June 15, in Van Buren Township.

The Van Buren Township Emergency Dispatch Center received 911 calls reporting the crash and police, fire, and Huron Valley Ambulance were dispatched to the scene, according to a police news release.

There were no other injuries from this crash, the report said.

The investigation team conducted a follow-up investigation, collected data, and secured physical evidence.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Lt. Jeff Stanton at (734) 699-9030, extension 3.