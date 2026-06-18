VBT single-vehicle crash leaves 27-year-old male with significant injuries

At 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, the Van Buren Township accident investigation team was called to the scene of a single-car accident on East Huron River Drive, east of Martinsville Road.

The team completed an on-scene investigation and follow-up on the status of the driver of the vehicle, said Van Buren Township Police Chief Jason Wright.

He said a 27-year-old male was driving a 2006 Ford Fusion eastbound on East Huron River Drive, just east of Martinsville Road, when he veered off the road onto the north shoulder for about 150 feet before bottoming out and striking a culvert near the driveway of 42900 Huron River Dr.

This impact caused the vehicle to flip one time and continue to slide east before coming to rest on the driver side portion of the vehicle, in the driveway of 42870 Huron River Dr. The Van Buren Township Fire Department extricated the driver through the front windshield, and his care was turned over to Huron Valley Ambulance.

Chief Wright said HVA advised that the driver had significant injuries. HVA transported the driver to an area hospital. The driver of the vehicle is in stable condition, Chief Wright said. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor, he said.