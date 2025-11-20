Angel of Hope event set at Hillside Cemetery

The Angel of Hope ceremony, for families who have lost a child at any age, will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, at Hillside Cemetery in Belleville.

The yearly national remembrance includes reading of names and tolling of the bell for each name read. Participants are urged to dress for the outside ceremony.

To add a name to the list or to inquire about the ceremony, call David C. Brown Funeral Home at (734) 697-4500.