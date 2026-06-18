Editorial: City residents support Steve Jones as city manager

At the June 13 interviews for Belleville city manager, dozens of people came to the meeting throughout the four-hour session to support interim city manager Steve Jones for the position.

They were a kind, considerate, friendly group who wanted their elected officials to know that they supported the person they’ve known over the years working in the city and want him to stay in the job full time.

This is in contrast to the rude, hostile township mob to the north who is seeking to recall its leadership because it hates data centers. The data center is already on its way, so they are intent on punishing the township board for its decision.

In Belleville, there is a lot of positive activity and Jones is in the middle of it all. He had been hired as assistant city manager in the past, but twice now he has taken over the position without assistance when the original city manager didn’t work out.

The council plans to make a decision of some kind at a special 6 p.m. meeting on Monday, June 22. If the council listens to its citizens and business people, it can make only one choice.