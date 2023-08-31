Tornado tracks through Van Buren Township with no injuries

A weak tornado tracked through about three miles of southern Van Buren Township beginning at about 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24. There were no injuries reported.

The National Weather Service reported that an EF-1, weak, tornado about 200 yards wide touched down near, or just south of the Wagner Homestead Farm, on West Huron River Drive, with mainly leaf and twigs blown down.

The tornado tracked southeast and crossed Elwell Road near Belmont Drive and trees were downed and uprooted. Then, the tornado hit the Mobil Manor trailer park at 600 Sumpter Rd., with a tree broken in half and uprooted softwoods noted.

More significant tree damage was noted as the tornado approached Martinsville Road, generally tracking close to the Hubbard Drain. Trees were down and siding peeled off some homes, along with a large tree limb down on a home, the National Weather Service report said.

The tornado appeared to have dissipated in between Pebblebrook Drive and Fret Road. Estimated peak wind was 90 mph.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that six tornadoes touched down in Southeastern Michigan during Thursday night’s storms bringing down trees and power lines and causing multiple road closures. Many people lost power and there was a lot of flooding.

At least four people were killed in the state as a result of vehicle accidents related to the storms, with an 84 year old woman in Lansing dying when a tree fell on her house.

An EF-1 tornado was in nearby Livingston County and an EF-0, weak, tornado in Canton Township.

The Canton tornado produced 80 mph winds and touched down at 10:19 p.m. just north of the Pheasant Run Golf Club. The tornado tracked southeast and crossed numerous roads, tracking across Summit Parkway and Canton Center Road, bringing down large limbs in the process. As the tornado reached Sheldon Road, trees were sheared and a hardwood tree fell onto a house. The tornado dissipated just north of the Lower River Rouge at 10:21 p.m. after going 1.7 miles. It was 200 feet wide.