VBT planners OK final site plan for new Mobil station

After a discussion on when the pole sign for the old Mobil station was going to come down, the Van Buren Township Planning Commission unanimously approved the final site plan for the new Mobil station, with the stipulation that the certificate of occupancy for the new building would not be granted unless the sign is gone.

At the commission’s Aug. 23 meeting, a request for final site plan approval was sought by Stonefield Engineering and Design on behalf of owner I.S. Real Estate LLC/Belleville Oil Company.

The former station at the northwest corner of Haggerty Road and the North I-94 Service Drive has been demolished and the Stonefield representative said the pole was taken down ten days ago.

Township Treasurer Sharry Budd, who sits on the planning commission, said it was still up at 9 a.m. that day and planner Vidya Krishnan also stated the pole is still there. Treasurer Budd added that the sign is still on the pole.

The representative said he thought all the demolition was done and the owner said he would make sure it’s taken down. They said they were lucky that the contractor for the project was present that evening, but the contractor quickly said, “I’m not the demolition guy!”

Commissioner Jeff Jahr said the pole issue concerns him and the demolition should be completed before the building permit is issued.

Newest member of the commission Peter Creall asked if the applicant could apply for a building permit and move forward and he was told that is possible. He said he was in favor of having the business move forward.

“But he won’t be able to occupy the building if the pole’s not down,” said Commissioner Bernie Grant, an architect.

Commissioner Medina Atchinson said she agreed they should be able to move forward with construction.

Commissioner Jahr made the motion, seconded by Creall, to grant the applicant final site plan approval, subject to the details in letters written by staff and consultants, and it was approved by the commission. There would be no certificate of occupancy until the pole sign is down they all agreed.

“We’re all going to be driving by,” said Commissioner Atchinson to the applicants and they said they knew that would be the case and the pole is coming down.

The new gas station will include a convenience store with retail and food service, including a drive-thru lane and one drive-thru window, gasoline pumps and related site improvements.

In other business at the hour-long meeting, the commission:

• Approved a request by Kimberly M. Lehr of Continental Café on behalf of owner FSC CON Van Buren MI, DST to allow the installation of chain link fencing up to six feet tall with three strands of barbed wire on top. The site is located at 7850 Haggerty Rd. on the west side of Haggerty between Ecorse Road and Coca-Cola Drive. Jim Martin, director of loss prevention for Continental Café, said catalytic converters have been stolen from their fleet of box trucks parked in the area to be fenced. He said this happened three times and three catalytic converters were stolen each time and they are expensive to replace;

• Directed staff to set a public hearing to consider a zoning ordinance amendment to modify a minimum separation distance of 1,500 feet between two licensed group day care home uses. Dan Power, director of planning and economic development, said the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act allows planning commissions to modify the 1,500 feet between sites. No other changes are recommended. The public hearing is expected to be set for Sept. 27; and

• Heard an update on DTE Gas Company projects. There is construction of valves and minor access, fencing and landscaping improvements associated with an underground natural gas pipeline at 7015 Haggerty Rd. and 45581 Ecorse Rd.