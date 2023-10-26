Swift Transportation donates to Belleville Food Closet

On Oct. 18, Debbie from Swift Transportation in New Boston let the Belleville Emergency Food Closet know that they had a couple of pallets of Annie’s Mac ‘n’ Cheese that they would like to give to someone.

Belleville First United Methodist Church Pastor Greg Buchner went over to the terminal, got both pallets in the minivan, and then the volunteers from the food closet, along with helpers from the WiHn (Workouts in His Name) group got it unloaded in record time.

Total Mac ‘n’ Cheese: 3,360 boxes. The food closet thanks everyone for a fun time of getting good work done.