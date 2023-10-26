Court Watching

Dishon Deuondo Morris

Dishon Deuondo Morris, 47, of Clinton Township, was scheduled for her probable cause conference on Oct. 18 at 34th District Court. She is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), felony firearm, and domestic violence on Oct. 7 in Van Buren Township.

On Oct. 18, defense attorney Blasé Kearney said he needs digital discovery from the parking lot at the factory. He said there was an order from the prosecutor redacting the witness information. The defendant is a CPL holder, the prosecutor said. Kearney cited a Supreme Court decision that said prosecution cannot withhold such information and he wants to talk to two factory workers to see if he will call them as witnesses. He said he needs the information by Oct. 20 and Judge Martin said the prosecutor must get the information to him by that date.

The probable cause conference was adjourned to Oct. 25 when they could schedule a preliminary exam. Personal bond is $5,000 and she is not to return to two addresses.

Jakeem Rodney Ware

Jakeem Rodney Ware, 23, of Ann Arbor, was present for his Oct. 18 probable cause conference from the Washtenaw County Jail where he was incarcerated on an unrelated matter. He is charged with malicious destruction of property from $1,000 to $20,000 in value and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer on July 21, 2020 in Van Buren Township.

His court-appointed defense attorney Kerry Martin said he had no discovery at all and Judge Martin adjourned the probable cause conference to Oct. 25. His $5,000 personal bond was changed to $1,000/10% at the request of the defense attorney so he could accrue time while serving in Washtenaw County. The warrant for his arrest was recalled. He is not to return to Town and Country mobile home park.

Jacob Marschall Duzan

Jacob Marschall Duzan, 33, of Ypsilanti was video-arraigned while in custody by Sumpter Township/Huron Township on a bench warrant on Oct. 19 by Magistrate Al Hindman. His probable cause conference was set for Nov. 1. Bond is $2,500/10%.

Duzan is charged with open alcohol container in vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and driving while license suspended on Jan. 2 in Sumpter Township.

Magistrate Hindman advised Duzan to address the outstanding amount of $3,428 owed to the court for sentenced cases.