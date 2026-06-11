Sumpter discusses bids received on exterior work for buildings

At a special one-hour-and-20-minute meeting of the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees on May 21, the bids received for the exterior work for the police department, senior center, community center, DPW building, and library were discussed.

According to the minutes of the meeting, trustee James Frazier suggested to no longer discuss the vinyl siding option and to proceed with the metal siding options. He said the bid difference in price between vinyl and metal is roughly $45,000 and metal would be longer-lasting.

All board members agreed to discuss only the metal options.

Trustee Frazier also said some electrical connections need to be replaced at the community center. He said about 8-10 lights and exposed conduit are needed in some areas.

Trustees Tim Rush and Matthew Oddy and treasurer Bart Patterson said that electrical was not part of the bid request and this would be an additional cost. The three suggested they stick with the metal siding discussion.

Frazier and supervisor Tim Bowman said the DPW building needs extensive repair’ and they should have an electrician come out to assist with the various electrical wires for safety purposes.

Treasurer Patterson said the bidders do not have a workers’ compensation policy listed on their respective certificates of liability. He also said this will need to be correct before any board approval of any contract.

Trustee Rush suggested obtaining general estimates with add-ons for electrical replacement when needed.

Supervisor Bowman suggested obtaining these estimates locally and if an estimate is more than $10,000 they would have to go out for a request for proposals.

Patterson recommended the board members walk around the campus to review all of the requested work before the next workshop on the project, planned for May 28. Frazier said he would work on getting estimates from electricians for that meeting.