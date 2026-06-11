Treasurer Patterson votes against new Parks & Rec positions

The vote to approve new positions in the Parks and Recreation Committee was passed on a 6-1 vote by the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees at its regular meeting on May 26.

Treasurer Bart Patterson cast the only no vote.

New officers are Michelle Baughman as chairperson, Trish Behnke as secretary, and Kristen McCray as a new committee member.

In other business at the almost three-hour meeting on May 26, the board:

• Held a half-hour public hearing on a planning document for a drinking water system improvement and designation of an authorized project representative. Later in the meeting the motion was unanimously approved;

• Turned down supervisor Tim Bowman’s motion to table hiring Joshua Scott as a part-time ordinance officer contingent on him passing a drug test. The motion to table was defeated on a 5-2 vote, with Bowman and Honey voting yes and the others voting no;

• Approved on a 5-2 vote a motion to hire Scott as a part-time ordinance officer contingent on his passing a drug test, with Bowman and Honey voting no;

• Unanimously approved hiring Jonathan Grinnell as a full-time police officer, contingent on his passing a physical, drug test, and psychological exam with an amended $900 academy cost reimbursement made to him upon successful completion of the field training program;

• Approved purchasing the Provident accidental and health policy’s three-year prepaid policy for the fire department from Acrisure at a cost of $14,946;

• Discussed authorizing Carlisle Wortman Associates to audit and update the township zoning ordinance at a cost not to exceed $21,000. No board action was taken;

• Approved Hennessey Engineer’s design and construction management proposal for the Martinsville Pump Station repair in the amount of $35,000;

• Tabled a request for proposals for as-needed or emergency sewer and water repair;

• Approved changing the date from May 23 to July 3 for the “Sumpter Summer Jam, America 250 Celebration” by Parks and Recreation, with Patterson casting the only no vote;

• Approved the Sumpter Parks and Recreation Sponsorship Letter for 2026, with Patterson casting the only no vote;

• Approved adding a Vendor Market and Yard Sale for Aug. 21, 22, 23 for Parks and Recreation, with Patterson casting the only no vote;

and

• Went into closed door session for almost an hour and a half to discuss preliminary negotiations with the AFSCME bargaining unit.

This report was written from the draft minutes of the meeting prepared by Deputy Clerk S. Herman.