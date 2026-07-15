Van Buren Township gets clean audit from Plante Moran

The Van Buren Township Board of Trustees heard a presentation from Plante Moran on its 2025 financial audit at the regular meeting on July 7.

Stacy Reeves of Plante Moran reported that Van Buren Township had been issued an “unmodified or clean opinion,” the highest level of opinion they can offer.

General fund revenues increased 3.8% from $27,536,000 in 2024 to $28,591,000.

Some of the biggest increases were 8.9% in property taxes and 11.7% in other revenue, largely due to grant revenue.

Expenditures remained relatively consistent over the year, increasing from $25,932,000 in 2024 to $27,285,000 in 2025, with the largest changes related to an increase in public

safety.

The general fund balance is up from $7,892,000 to $9,200,000, with $6,772,000unassigned, which covers 25% of the 2025 expenditures and meets the state’s requirements.

Water and sewer revenue is up about 2% and expenses are up about 5%, with the biggest increases due to water purchases and sewer treatment.

“We are losing money in our water and sewer,” commented Supervisor Kevin McNamara, “but we made money for a few years before we got here and it’s not Van Buren’s position to be a banker for that money, we’re giving it back slowly but surely, and that’s why you see a consistent loss.”

Josh Yde of Plante Moran announced that Van Buren Township’s Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) are just under 45% funded, surpassing the 40% threshold where the state would require a corrective action plan.

“It took us nine years to get here,” commented McNamara, “we’re finally off the state books and we’re in very good shape compared to a lot of communities.”

In other business, the board:

Approved a four-year renewal of the Great Lakes Water Authority contract with no changes to the contract rates or volume limits in 2027, with subsequent reviews

occurring annually;

Approved a four-year renewal of the Great Lakes Water Authority contract with no changes to the contract rates or volume limits in 2027, with subsequent reviews occurring annually; Approved the purchase of a 2026 Caterpillar Model 308 excavator to replace a 1990 580 Case backhoe in the amount of $148,015.99;

Awarded the CDBG Haggerty Subdivision Sidewalk Ramp project, which includes the removal of curbs and sidewalks at designated intersections and construction of ADA-

accessible ramps, to Great Lakes Contracting Solutions in the amount of $345,718 to be reimbursed by Wayne County to the Township;

accessible ramps, to Great Lakes Contracting Solutions in the amount of $345,718 to be reimbursed by Wayne County to the Township; Approved Fishbeck Engineering to perform professional services for Hydraulic Analysis and Control Valve Commissioning in the amount of $103,900, which will center on the overnight filling of the Tyler Road Water Tower to ensure it is working correctly to allow the tower to reduce peak hourly demands typically occurring in the morning;

Approved a budget amendment of $50,000.00 from the general fund for the Van Buren Township Home Rehabilitation Program to assist families and seniors facing financial hardship with repairs that will allow them to stay in their home and will be provided as a 0% interest deferred loan secured by a recorded lien on the property with repayment not due until the home is sold;

Approved a walk-on resolution to purchase a parcel of land at 585 W. Columbia Avenue pre-auction from Wayne County for $142,800 and subsequently sell it to Van Buren Township schools in the same amount, with the contingency that the Supervisor and Clerk may not sign until there is an MOU in place;

Heard Sam Cusano, representing RWE and the battery storage project on Rawsonville and Bemis roads, announce that they are out in the community still speaking to residents and making sure they have answers to their questions;

Heard comments from resident Ashley Shukait regarding sewer back-up at a home in the Haggerty subdivision that both plumbers and insurance companies state is the township’s responsibility, to which McNamara responded “if we are causing that, we are absolutely going to fix it,” and that they will be “going back out to triple and quadruple check that it is not us.”

The meeting adjourned at 7:09 p.m.