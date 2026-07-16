Things to Do in the Belleville Area – July 16 edition

- Thursday, July 16 – Belleville Newspaper Foundation fundraiser to keep the local newspaper publishing is 6-8 p.m. at the Belleville Yacht Club. Tickets are $50 each and available through Independent advertising director Janet Millard, (734) 699-9020.
- Thursday, July 16 – Music Lakeside in Horizon Park, downtown Belleville, 7 p.m. Free concert on the lake. If it rains, it’s in the Methodist Church. Tonight it’s “Runnin’ on the Blues Band.”
- Thursday, July 16 – Historical Women of the Belleville Area presentation of the Belleville Area Museum, 6-7 p.m. Free pizza at 5:30 p.m.
- Friday, July 17; Saturday, July 18; and Sunday, July 19 – Thunder over Michigan Air Show at Willow Run Airport, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. thunderovermichigan.org
- Saturday, July 18 – Museum Coffee Hours, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Belleville Area Museum; Donation-based car wash for Jacob’s track chair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Ypsilanti Missionary Baptist Church.
- Monday, July 20 – Farmers Market, 4-7:30 p.m.; Main Street Auto Show, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Belleville; Lunch and Learn at the Van Buren Township Senior Center, 10:45-11:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, July 21 – Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m. at the Sumpter Township Community Center Gym.
- Wednesday, July 22 – Summer Beats At The Plaza, 7-8:30 p.m. bring your lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy this FREE outdoor concert on the south side of the Van Buren Community Center with the band Packin’ Heat.
- Thursday, July 23 – Music Lakeside in Horizon Park, downtown Belleville, 7 p.m. Free concert on the lake. If it rains, it’s in the Methodist Church. Tonight it’s “Rock 22.”
- Monday, July 27 – Farmers Market, 4-7:30 p.m., and Main Street Auto Show, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Belleville.
- Thursday, July 30 – Music Lakeside in Horizon Park, downtown Belleville, 7 p.m.. Free concert on the lake. If it rains, it’s in the Methodist Church. Tonight it’s “Magic Bus.”
- Monday, Aug. 3 – Farmers Market, 4-7:30 p.m., and Main Street Auto Show, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Belleville.
- Thursday, Aug. 6 – Music Lakeside in Horizon Park, downtown Belleville, 7 p.m. Free concert on the lake. If it rains, it’s in the Methodist Church. Tonight it’s “Stay Tuned.”
- Monday, Aug. 10 – Farmers Market, 4-7:30 p.m., and Main Street Auto Show, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Belleville.
- Thursday, Aug. 13 – Music Lakeside in Horizon Park, downtown Belleville, 7 p.m. Free concert on the lake. If it rains, it’s in the Methodist Church. Tonight it’s “The Kreellers.”
- Saturday, Aug. 15 – Join in for an Antique Tractor Poker Run to earn money for local chapter of Future Farmers of America and suicide awareness. Starts at Gotz Farm, 657 Labo Rd., Carleton, goes to JMI Dundee, 607 Main St., Dundee; then Maybee Farmers Co-op Holly, 7751 Blue Bush Rd., Maybee, to the Traskos farm at 44077 Willis Rd., Sumpter Township and then back to the Gotz Farm. Live music, food vendors, raffle prizes. Tractors need to run 13 mph. For information call (517) 403-5355 or email [email protected]. Also, see: www.semichiganpokerrun.com .
- Monday, Aug. 17 – Farmers Market, 4-7:30 p.m., and Main Street Auto Show, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Belleville.
- Thursday, Aug. 20 – Music Lakeside in Horizon Park, downtown Belleville, 7 p.m. Free concert on the lake. If it rains, it’s in the Methodist Church. Tonight it’s “DTour Band.” Also, Taste of Belleville night.
- Monday, Aug. 24 – Farmers Market, 4-7:30 p.m., and Main Street Auto Show, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Belleville.
- Monday, Aug. 31 – Farmers Market, 4-7:30 p.m., and Main Street Auto Show, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Belleville.
- Friday, Sept. 11 – 110 Stories with the Van Buren Community Players, 7:30 p.m., at the VBT Black Box Theater.
- Saturday, Sept. 12, Sunday, Sept. 13, Friday, Sept. 18, Saturday, Sept. 19, and Sunday, Sept. 20 – The Sweet Delilah Swim Club with the Van Buren Community Players, 7:30 p.m. evening performance, 2 p.m. matinee, at the VBT Black Box Theater.
- Monday, Sept. 14 – Farmers Market, 4-7:30 p.m., and Main Street Auto Show, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Belleville.
- Monday, Sept. 21 – Farmers Market, 4-7:30 p.m., and Main Street Auto Show, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Belleville.
- Monday, Sept. 28 – Farmers Market, 4-7:30 p.m., and Main Street Auto Show, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Belleville.
- Monday, Oct. 5 – Farmers Market, 4-7:30 p.m., and Main Street Auto Show, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Belleville.
- Monday, Oct. 12 – Farmers Market, 4-7:30 p.m., and Main Street Auto Show, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Belleville.
- Monday, Oct. 19 – Main Street Auto Show in downtown Belleville, 5-8 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26 – Main Street Auto Show in downtown Belleville, 5-8 p.m.