Roadwork over bridge on Willow Road in Sumpter to start Aug. 3

Wayne County, MI – Wayne County Department of Public Services will perform bridge reconstruction including culvert replacement, concrete pavement, guardrail, signing and pavement markings on Willow Road east of Sumpter Road in Sumpter Township.

Construction is scheduled to start on Monday, Aug. 3 and is estimated to be completed by late fall 2026, barring any unforeseen delays or inclement weather.

This work will require closure of Willow Road between Sumpter Road and Martinsville Road. Traffic will be detoured using Sumpter, Judd and Waltz Roads.

Reduced speeds and load restrictions may be posted. Access will be maintained to all residents and businesses for the duration of the project. Flaggers will be present as needed; please use caution when traveling through work zones.

For more information, contact the 24-hour customer service center at 888.ROAD.CREW (888-762-3273) or visit www.waynecountymi.gov.