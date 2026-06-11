Trial in federal court set for Patterson on sex trafficking charge

On April 1, four felony charges were filed in Eastern Michigan Federal Court in the indictment of Bryce Silas Patterson, 30, of Sumpter Township. He is charged with two counts of sex trafficking of children, sexual exploitation of children, and possession of child pornography.

Arraignment and preliminary exam was held April 24 at Eastern Michigan Federal Court before Judge Mark A. Goldsmith. He is being held in custody by the court.

Motions are due by May 14 and plea hearing and final pretrial conference by June 3. The jury trial is set for June 23.

The complaint and arrest warrant were ordered sealed before he was taken into custody and then unsealed on March 19.

According to the criminal complaint, agents with the Southeast Michigan trafficking and Exploitation Crimes (SEMTEC) Task Force conducted an undercover operation to recover a minor who was believed to be the victim of sex trafficking.

Information gathered by the agents revealed that Patterson posted advertisements for commercial sex, which included photos of minor girls, on a commonly used website. In addition to posting the ads, Patterson would arrange for the transportation of the minor on sex dates and collect payments from the minor victims.

A search of Patterson’s cellular device revealed images and a video which contained child sexual abusive material, which Patterson had created depicting one of the minor victims he trafficked. SEMTEC Agents were assisted by Sumpter Township Police in arresting him.

Carlos Isaiah Payne

A jury trial has been set for June 23 in Wayne County Circuit Court for Carlos Isaiah Payne, 30, of Van Buren Township.

He is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of interfering with a crime report/threaten to kill or harm witnesses, and one count of felony firearm on Nov. 3, 2025 at Parkwood apartments in Van Buren Township.

He was video-arraigned in custody on Jan. 8 from the Wayne County Jail. His probable cause conference was set for Jan. 20 and preliminary exam for Jan. 27. Bond was $200,000/10%.

On Jan. 20, the probable cause conference was moved to Feb. 3 and the exam set for March 10. Then it was reset for March 18 so the defense attorney could get discovery.

On March 18 the exam was held and Judge Lisa Martin bound him over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information.

The defendant remains in the Wayne County Jail. Final conference was May 8 before the jury trial. On June 1, the jury trial was canceled. On July 10 there is a motion hearing set and the jury trial now is scheduled for Sept. 21.

Christopher Allan Chamberlain

Christopher Allan Chamberlain, 23, of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody by 34th District Court Chief Judge Brian A. Oakley on Feb. 11 on a charge of reckless driving causing death on Aug. 15, 2025 in Van Buren Township, a 15-year felony.

Chamberlain is also charged with felony commission with motor vehicle – adult advisory, with driver’s license suspension, if convicted.

The defendant was scheduled for a probable cause conference on Feb. 24 and a preliminary exam on March 3. On Feb. 24 that was changed to a probable cause conference on March 17 and then to April 21. Personal bond is $5,000 and there are no special conditions for his bond. A preliminary exam was held May 20.

He was bound over to circuit court for a June 3 arraignment on the information. Disposition conference is June 12.

The charges stem from a three-vehicle, head-on crash on Haggerty Road just south of the North I-94 Service Drive in Van Buren Township that took the life of Janet Lynn Schonscheck, 64, of Sumpter Township. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shawntez Marshaun Gregory

Shawntez Marshaun Gregory, 44, of Romulus was video-arraigned in police custody on Jan. 8, 2026 on seven felony counts brought after he allegedly tried to enter Romulus Middle School on Jan. 6 and shot a weapon seven times.

He is charged with false report or threat of terrorism, school threat with intent to commit violence to employee or student, carrying a concealed weapon, two felony firearm counts, weapon in a weapons-free school zone, and reckless use of firearm at Romulus Middle School.

He was held without bond and his probable cause conference set for Jan. 20. At that time he was referred for a competency evaluation.

He also had been arraigned on March 16, 2024 outcounty for a malicious destruction of police or fire property on March 13, 2024. Bond was $10,000/10%. He failed to appear for a court date, so a warrant was issued. On June 5, 2024 he was referred for a competency exam but he didn’t appear for the evaluation. The case was scheduled for reviews. He failed to show up for several dates for competency evaluations and a review was set for Jan. 6, 2026.

On Jan. 8, he was present for the in-custody arraignment. A competency evaluation is required and he remains in the Wayne County Jail. He was scheduled for review on this case on March 30, 2026, but that was changed to June 16, 2026.

Pattrick Kalange Gatt

A jury trial has been set for June 24 in Wayne County Circuit Court for Pattrick Kalange Gatt, 28, who was arrested on home invasion charges on Rustic Lane East in Rawsonville Woods on Feb. 12.

The 911 caller stated that a male had arrived at her residence and was possibly armed, threatening the occupants, and attempting to force entry. The caller, who is also the homeowner, explained that the suspect is involved in an ongoing domestic violence situation with her sister, who was also present inside the home after leaving the residence she shares with the male in Lincoln Park.

Before officers arrived, additional 911 calls informed dispatch that the male suspect had just forced entry into the residence.

Two unregistered handguns were recovered: one near where the suspect was initially confronted inside the residence and another inside his registered vehicle, which was left running in the roadway. The firearms were accompanied by extended and drum-style high-capacity magazines. Additionally, the vehicle contained hundreds of improperly marked pills.

He was arraigned outcounty on Feb. 14 on the following charges: home invasion first degree, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of felony firearm. Cash or surety bond was set at $50,000, with a GPS tether required.

On March 3, the defendant failed to appear for his court date and a bench warrant was issued for failure to appear. Bond was raised to $100,000 cash.

It was learned the defendant was in Wyandotte Hospital, so he was scheduled for an in-custody video arraignment later that day. His in-person preliminary exam was rescheduled for March 17 and the cash bond of $50,000 reinstated.

On March 4, his $50,000 surety bond was posted by Detroit Bail Bonds.

On March 17, he waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. Final conference was May 27 and then June 11 before the June 24 jury trial.