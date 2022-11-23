Steven Dolot works to help Emergency Food Closet

Steven Dolot, a Belleville resident, is a 33-year-old non-verbal man with multiple impairments. Since the summer of 2020, Steven with the help of his family has been fundraising for the Emergency Food Closet by collecting, sorting, and returning cans/bottles that have been donated. To date, he has donated $5,705.

The Emergency Food Closet is located at Belleville First United Methodist Church at 417 Charles St. It is open to all residents of Van Buren and Sumpter townships and the City of Belleville on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.