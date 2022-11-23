Adriana Lane signs with Lenoir-Rhyne University

Adriana Lane, a Belleville High School senior, will be graduating with a 4.0 GPA and all honors. She has been on the Belleville Varsity Volleyball team for 4 years, achieving all-conference all 4 years.

On Nov. 9, Adriana signed her National Letter of Intent and will be playing volleyball on academic and athletic scholarship at DII Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, North Carolina. She plans to study physical therapy or pre-med.