Singers wanted: Community Chorus starting fall rehearsals

On Monday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. the award-winning Belleville Community Chorus will open its 17th season, by beginning rehearsals for its Winter Concert.

The concert scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 10, at First United Methodist Church, 417 Charles St., Belleville. To be part of it this group, just come to rehearsal that Monday a few minutes before 7 p.m. and you will be welcomed. The chorus, under new director Genevieve Welch, is open to all who love music and singing.

The chorus invites singers from age 16 to 96 to join them – veterans who have sung with them in the past or those new to the group. Whether soprano, alto, tenor, bass, or not really sure, consider yourself welcome to be part of this dynamic group.

The Belleville Community Chorus is a non-profit organization, made up of volunteers who love to sing. Members perform a variety of choral music, for the enrichment, education, and enjoyment of members and audiences in the surrounding communities.

Not a singer? The chorus can always use a few helpful folks who would be willing to help coordinate the organization behind the scenes.

If you have questions or would like more information, contact Mary Larivee, at (734) 252-2113, or Claudia Roullier at (734) 697-8235.