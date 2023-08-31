Tornado spares family in Mobile Manor home

The home of Andrea Wheatley, her husband, daughter, dog and cat, in the Mobile Manor mobile home park at 600 Sumpter Rd. in Van Buren Township was one of the places hit by the tornado on Thursday night.

She said the three were in the home when the tornado hit, each in a different room. She pulled her daughter from her room three minutes before the tree was slammed into that room. There were no injuries, but there is no insurance and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help.