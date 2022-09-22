Singers: Belleville Community Chorus starting fall rehearsals

On Monday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. the Belleville Community Chorus opened its 16th season and began rehearsals for its Winter Concert.

“JOY – HOPE – LOVE” is scheduled for 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, at First United Methodist Church, 417 Charles St., Belleville.

It’s not too late to join the talented group. To be part of it, just come to rehearsal on Mondays a few minutes before 7 p.m. and you will be welcomed. The chorus, under the direction of Mary Loring is open to all who love music and singing.

The Belleville Community Chorus invites singers From 16 to 96 to join them, whether new to the group or veterans who have sung with them in the past. Whether soprano, alto, tenor, bass, or you’re not really sure, you are welcome to be part of dynamic group.

The Belleville Community Chorus is a non-profit organization, made up of volunteers who love to sing. They perform a variety of choral music for the enrichment, education, and enjoyment of their members and audiences from the surrounding communities.

Not a singer? The chorus can always use a few helpful folks who would be willing to help coordinate the organization behind the scenes.

For more information, contact Mary Larivee, (313) 310-2614, or Claudia Roullier, (734) 697-8235.