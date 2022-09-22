Romulus VFW Post 78 to present drag queens, bingo for building fund

“The REAL Drag Queens of Bingo” will be presented by Pvt. James D. Donovan/Romulus VFW Post 78 on Friday, Sept. 30, at the post at 39270 W. Huron River Dr. in Romulus.

The show starts at 7 p.m. and doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and a ticket gets you six games of bingo and entertainment. A light meal and drinks can be purchased along with 50/50 tickets and raffle basket tickets. Everyone 18 and older is welcome.

Tickets can be purchased from the bartender in the Club Room. All proceeds will benefit the Building Fund. Information at (734) 941-3030.