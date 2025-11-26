Pastor Bob and Becky White named parade Grand Marshals

This year, the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce honors Pastor Bob and Becky White from Grace Baptist Church as Grand Marshals of the 2025 Winterfest Parade, a tribute to two lifelong residents whose dedication, kindness, and faith have helped shape the heart of the community.

For Pastor Bob and Becky White, Belleville isn’t just where they live, it’s where their story began. “Becky and I have lived most of our lives in Belleville,” Pastor Bob said. “We both attended elementary school and South Junior High, where we met in the seventh grade — the very first year the school opened. We graduated from Belleville High School in 1970.”

Their families first came to the area in the early 1950s, when Bob’s father, Jim, began working for Eastern Airlines. Decades later, Belleville remains not just their home, but the place where generations of their family continue to grow and thrive. Their three daughters Rachael, Natalie, and the late Emily and grandchildren, Evelynn and Madelynn, all called Belleville home as well.

As the longtime pastor of Grace Baptist Church, Pastor Bob has spent decades serving the people of Belleville both spiritually and personally. His involvement spans countless community efforts, including the Van Buren Health Advisory Committee, V.F.W. Memorial Day and Veterans Day services for more than 30 years, and the Brown Funeral Home “Tree of Remembrance” program.

Behind the scenes, he’s been a steady hand in many of Belleville’s special events often helping quietly, without seeking recognition. “Since Belleville is our hometown, I want to see it thrive,” he said. “We love our community and want to help in any way we can.”

When asked what makes Belleville feel like home, Pastor Bob’s replies easily. “It’s been home for over 60 years. Our family grew up here. I know many of the older residents, and it’s always good to reminisce about the past.”

Among his fondest memories are being part of the Veterans Memorial dedication ceremonies, celebrating Grace Baptist’s 50th and 75th anniversaries, and reconnecting with a mentor — James Richendollar, a beloved Belleville coach, teacher, principal, and superintendent of schools who helped shape his early path toward education and ministry.

For the White family, Belleville’s greatest treasure is its people. “It’s that small-town feel,” Pastor Bob said. “People here share a common goal, helping each other through difficult times and working together for growth.”

That spirit shines brightly during community traditions like Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and of course, Winterfest. “I always enjoy the Christmas season,” he said. “People seem happier, more generous. There’s something special about how the spirit of giving comes alive.”

For Pastor Bob and Becky, Winterfest is more than just a celebration, it’s a reflection of what truly matters. “As we gather for this most wonderful time of the year, I want to remind everyone that Christmas is more than a holiday,” he shared. “It’s a celebration of hope, peace, and love given to us through the birth of Jesus Christ. That’s what brings true joy to our hearts and our community.”

The Whites and the family of Grace Baptist Church, extend this message: “As our town sparkles with lights, laughter, and music, may we also let the light of Christ shine in our hearts. Christmas isn’t just about the season we celebrate — it’s about the Savior we worship. Merry Christmas, Belleville!”

When they’re not serving or celebrating, the Whites say they enjoy relaxing at Horizon Park, where they can watch the lake, wildlife, and beautiful sunsets right from across the street.

Bob and Becky were high school sweethearts. “We were both 20 when we married in 1972,” Pastor Bob said. “I wanted to get married in June, but Becky didn’t want our certificate to say she married a teenager. So, we waited until two days after my birthday!”

When the couple learned they had been chosen as Grand Marshals, they said they were genuinely moved. “We were humbled and excited,” Pastor Bob said. “We’re very grateful to those who suggested and approved us. WOW.

“Our hope for Belleville,” Pastor Bob said, “is that we continue to grow together. We’re all different, but we all share this community. Let’s keep reaching out, helping each other, and moving forward — together.”