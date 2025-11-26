Celebrating 100-year-old Sophie Zoller, parade Grand Marshal

One of this year’s Winterfest Parade Grand Marshals is Sophie Zoller, who has not only lived through a century of change, but helped shape decades of Belleville’s story. Turning 100 years old this year, Sophie remains an active, joyful, and beloved member of the community.

Sophie and her late husband, Harry Zoller, moved to Belleville nearly seven decades ago in 1957. “We wanted to live in the country,” she recalled. “Harry had started working at the Ford Rawsonville Plant and Belleville seemed like the perfect place to build our life.”

Over the years, they did just that — raising a family, making lifelong friends, and pouring themselves into the heart of the community. Today, Sophie’s legacy continues through her four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, who carry forward the same love for Belleville that she and Harry shared.

If there’s been a Belleville event, organization, or club over the past several decades, chances are Sophie has been a part of it. Her resume of community service reads like a history of Belleville:

• Longtime member of the Business and Professional Women’s Club, later the Belleville Area Women’s Club, and now the Ladies of the Lake, where she still attends monthly dinners.

• Deeply involved in St. Anthony’s Parish as a room mom, member of the Mother’s Club, and later a Parish Council member and committee volunteer.

• Helped create the Belleville Centennial Quilt, now proudly displayed at the Belleville Area District Library.

• A major force behind the first Strawberry Festivals, chairing booths and leading volunteers at St. Anthony’s, especially her famous pie booth, which she ran for years.

• Held leadership roles in the Belleville Moose Lodge and Women’s Auxiliary of VFW Post 4434, serving as president and officer in both.

• Founding member of the BBC Striders walking and running club.

• Worked as an election official and precinct chairperson for many years.

• Active participant in local bowling and golf leagues, including at Lodge Lanes and Pine Creek Golf Course through the Senior Center.

• Member of several quilting groups throughout the region.

When asked what inspired her to stay so involved, Sophie’s answer is simple and heartfelt: “I love living here. It’s important to be a part of the community you live in, to give back and make it even better.”

For Sophie, Belleville’s charm has always been its people and its small-town warmth. “Friends, the country setting, the small-town feel, that’s what makes Belleville home,” she said. “It’s the sense of community you can’t get in a big city. Everyone knows someone, and everyone looks out for each other.”

Her favorite memories reflect that spirit, from marching in the Christmas and Strawberry Festival parades with the VFW and Women’s Club, to walking the Mackinac Bridge 19 times. She fondly remembers the Taste of Belleville, especially walking the bridge as part of the celebration. “I’ve always enjoyed being part of the action,” she said.

Of all Belleville’s beloved festivals, the Strawberry Festival holds a special place in Sophie’s heart. “When it first started, it was a chance to show off our community and celebrate together,” she said. “Now I also love the Harvest Fest in October, it still brings people together in that same spirit.”

Sophie has also been a familiar face at Winterfest over the years, often decorating her car and joining the parade. “Throwing candy and seeing the children’s faces always made me smile,” she said. “It’s just so much fun to be part of something bigger.”

When Sophie reflects on her life in Belleville, her pride shines through. “I’m proud of many things,” she said, “but especially running the elections and being involved in so many community activities. I just love Belleville. I couldn’t imagine living anywhere else.”

When she learned she had been selected as a Grand Marshal for the 2025 Winterfest Parade, Sophie was overwhelmed with joy.

“Excited!! I felt so honored. I couldn’t believe I was chosen. It’s such a great honor, and I’m so looking forward to it.”

Even at 100, Sophie’s vision for Belleville’s future is vibrant and forward-thinking. “I hope our community continues to grow,” she said. “It would be wonderful to see a theater, and more restaurants but still keep the small-town charm intact. We have such a wonderful community.”

And her message for the season is as timeless as her spirit:

“Merry Christmas! I hope our community will always stay friendly and open to newcomers. Without them, we don’t grow in spirit and love. I hope Belleville continues to be the amazing place it is today. I love this town.”

Sophie still enjoys visiting her favorite local spots: Garden Fantasy on Main for flowers, Victory Park for memories with her grandchildren, The Bait Shop for shrimp and fish, Johnny’s on the Lake and Egan’s for a great burger. “Pretty much anywhere in Belleville is wonderful,” she said. “It’s such a unique and special town.”

Sophie grew up on a potato farm in Posen, MI, and came to Detroit in 1947 to work at Timken Axle, all on her own. “I was a farmer’s daughter who didn’t even know how to drive when I moved to Detroit,” she said. “But I figured it out!”

Sophie said the spirit of Winterfest reflects everything she’s loved about Belleville for the past seven decades: “It’s about people coming together to celebrate our town. It’s such a happy time to be in Belleville. I’m just so proud to be part of this community.”