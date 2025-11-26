Correction: Organization actually is Rank MI Vote

Alex Yerkey, the communications director of Rank MI Vote, informed us that while we listed the name of their organization as Bridge the Divide it actually is Rank MI Vote. In last week’s paper we published the announcement for an event to be held at the library on Nov. 24.

Yerkey said, to clarify, Bridge the Divide is the name of the 50-city town hall tour that Rank MI Vote is doing to educate Michigan voters about the proposed ballot initiative to bring Ranked Choice Voting to Michigan.

We regret the confusion.