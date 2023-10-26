Monster Mutt Walk winners by category

There were 34 participants in the Monster Mutt Walk this year. The competition was held on Fourth Street Place in Belleville on Saturday afternoon. It is sponsored by the Belleville Central Business Community.

Cutest

• 1st – Titan Barnabus, a Westie, owned by Tiffani Roland of Van Buren Township

• 2nd – Sofia, a Doberman, owned by Leslie Watt of Van Buren Township

• 3rd – Zeno, a Mini Poodle, owned by Amee Palazzolo of Van Buren Township

Scariest

• 1st – Anastasia, a Doberman, owned by Heather Fay, Westland

• 2nd — Kenobi, a Blue Heller Lab/Rot, owned by Jennifer Rosenthal-Richison of Whittaker

• 3nd – Bella, a Golden Retriever, owned by Don VanAssche of Sumpter Township

Best Mutt

• 1st – Trixie, a GSD/Husky, owned by Laura Tonkovich of Dearborn Heights

• 2nd – Zues, a Grayador, owned by Tina Mendenhall of Sumpter Township

• 3rd – Vivian, a Golden Retriever, owned by Kristy Ely of Romulus

Family

• 1st — Te Amo, a Pug, owned by Renee Osaer of Sumpter Township

• 2nd – Maybell, a French Bull Dog owned by Sophia Sloan of Garden City

• 3rd — Zoey & Holley, a Lab & Rat Terrier, owned by K. Brock