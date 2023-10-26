Halloween for kids

• Saturday, Oct. 28 – Van Buren Township Candy Loop at Quirk Park, 4-6 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 28 – Belleville High School Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m.

• Sunday, Oct. 29 – Trunk or Treat from 2-5 p.m. at Pvt. James D. Donovan/Romulus VFW Post 78, 39270 W. Huron River Dr., Romulus.

• Monday, Oct. 30 – Sumpter Township Halloween Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m., at Community Center, 23501 Sumpter Rd.

• Tuesday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat at businesses on Main Street in downtown Belleville, 5-7 p.m. Costume contest at 6 p.m. at the Fourth Street Square.