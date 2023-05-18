Library Director Suchy reports on apparent suicide at library garden

As part of her monthly report at the regular meeting of the Belleville Area District Library on May 9, Director Mary Jo Suchy told of the recent death at the library.

“My staff and I are deeply saddened by the apparent death by suicide that occurred on Friday evening, April 21,” she wrote. “Library staff was alerted by a patron of a wounded person in the fenced-in garden off Roys Street.

“Staff called 911, and staff members who had been certified in first-aid training began to render first aid. First responders from the city of Belleville arrived and continued to administer first aid, but, unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries.

“I want to thank my staff as well as the police and fire departments for their skill and professionalism in a highly stressful situation,” she wrote. “Additionally, Assistant Director Hilary Savage and Board President Sharon Peters arrived on the scene and demonstrated calm under pressure.

“Our library has an Employee Assistance Program for our staff, which provides short-term crisis counseling. Everyone was made aware of the phone number for this service, and I also had one of the program counselors speak with our staff at our in-service training day on May 1. The counselor discussed symptoms of trauma as well as coping techniques.

“I am also very grateful to Garrett Kissel and his crew from the Belleville Fire Department who came to the library on the Tuesday after the incident to help the staff who were on the scene to decompress and ask questions,” she wrote.

“I encourage anyone who is struggling or in crisis or who knows someone who is in crisis to call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or to visit 988lifeline.org ,” she concluded.

The library was closed on Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23, following the Friday incident.

Police Chief David Robinson identified the deceased as Kyle Matthew Taylor, 42, of Van Buren Township. Chief Robinson reported the deceased had injuries consistent with falling or jumping from the second-story balcony of the library. He also was bleeding and unconscious when police arrived.

Those at the scene indicate a knife was involved and it appeared to be a suicide.

Chief Robinson said he would release the medical examiner’s official report when it is ready.

At the library meeting, there was much discussion on the incident that was traumatic to those involved.

Joy Cichewicz, chairperson of the building committee, suggested the committee meet to consider modifications to the library terrace.

Present at the meeting was Garrett Kissel, the first fire fighter at the scene, arriving after police officer Jeff Wickham. Kissel said he spent 10 hours at the library that day and then followed up with the library staff members to make sure they were all right.

Library Director Suchy was out of town that day, attending a funeral up north with former Library Director Deb Green. When she was informed of what happened, she was in touch with everyone by phone, according to reports.

Assistant Director Savage took over decisions and was there until midnight on that Friday and then made the decision to close the library on Saturday and Sunday. A biohazard cleanup was conducted on Saturday for the site outside. And John Winter from Egan’s brought over pizza for workers.

“Our staff was heroic,” said board chairperson Sharon Peters. “It takes time to recover and they are recovering slowly. Aside from the man’s family, the karma is with this building. In all phases of society, crazy things are happening.”

Peters said Savage was supposed to be in Ireland, but her husband got sick and they couldn’t go. Her mother-in-law told her there’s a reason they didn’t go and she was right.

“She was wonderful,” Peters said of Savage. “She was the main one in charge. We acknowledge Mary Jo every week but we have to say how wonderful Savage was. She said she was just doing her job.”