BHS Class of 1953 plans 70th reunion on Sept. 15 at Johnny’s on the Lake

The Belleville High School Class of 1953 will hold its 70th reunion at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15, at Johnny’s on the Lake, 146 High St., in Belleville. This is the day before the annual BHS All-Class Reunion on Sept. 16.

The Class of 1953 was the class that lived through the high school fire during its senior year.

Although those organizing the reunion have been able to contact almost every class member, the following cannot be found. The public is asked to help find: Everett Center, Hubert W. Russell, Sr., Ivan Hoath, Loren Mark Morin, Ruth Kleeman Chapman, Fred Webb, and Margaret Burnett Isaacks.

To register for the event or to give information on the missing classmates, call Judy Grace Mattlin at (740) 653-7852 or Yvonne Memering Deeds at (734) 294-2799.