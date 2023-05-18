Court Watching

Susan Gene Johnson

Susan Gene Johnson, 65, of Van Buren Township, was charged with littering on private property at 4:45 p.m., April 18, in the city of Belleville. She was scheduled for a remote arraignment/pretrial on May 10 at the 34th District Court at which time the charge was dismissed by a motion of the prosecuting attorney. Case closed.

Tyler James Mexicotte

Tyler James Mexicotte, of Southgate and previously of Belleville, was arraigned on an in-custody video bench warrant by 34th District Court Chief Judge Brian A. Oakley for a June 9, 2018 charge of operating while intoxicated in the city of Belleville. His warrant was canceled and personal bond set at $5,000. His pretrial was set for May 24.

Mystic May-Joy Mandelka

Mystic May-Joy Mandelka of Monroe, was arraigned in custody by video by 34th District Court Judge Brian A. Oakley on May 12 on a charge of domestic violence on May 11 in Sumpter Township. Her personal bond was set at $1,000 and her pretrial was set for May 24. She is to have no contact with the victim and must not return to a Judd Road address.

James Arthur McDonough

James Arthur McDonough, 29, of Van Buren Township on May 5 was arraigned on a domestic violence charge on May 4 in Van Buren Township. A remote pretrial will be held May 23 and he is allowed to contact the victim regarding their child. Personal bond is $5,000.

John Andrew Wysocki

John Andrew Wysocki 65, of Sumpter Township, was sentenced on May 8 to a fine of $670 and four days of community service. He had been charged with operating while intoxicated on Feb. 3 in Sumpter Township. He pled guilty to a reduced charge of operating while visibly impaired.