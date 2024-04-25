Graduating senior asks school board for permission to wear cord

Ken Farr, who will be graduating from Belleville High School with the class of 2024, stood before the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education on Monday with a request.

He said recently he and his older brother were featured in the Independent for both earning their Eagle Scout designations. He asked for permission to wear the cord designating his Eagle Scout rank with his cap and gown.

He said last year no one was allowed to wear such items.

“You can put all the glitter you want on your cap,” he said, noting the JROTC can’t wear their designation either or those with William D. Ford school high honors sash and cord.

“Now, nothing is allowed,” Ken said.

His father and mother, Kevin and Sarah Farr, were present to support his request to the board. His father said BHS assistant principal Falisadoll Green “will strip it off you” because she says it is not school-related.

“She took it off JROTC members last year,” Ken said, referring to a witness. He said the New Tech students could wear designations on their graduation gowns, but not JROTC.

School Supt. Pete Kudlak said he would find out about this and let Ken know if he can wear his cord.