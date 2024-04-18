Editorial: Peggy Voigt mourned by community

Peggy Voigt died in Florida on April 10 and the Belleville and school communities are shocked and saddened.

Her husband, Belleville Mayor Ken Voigt, has planned a service at Belleville First United Methodist Church on July 30.

Belleville City Hall will be closed that day so employees can attend the service. (Someone will have to stay at city hall for the early voting, however.)

Over the past few years, Peggy has been suffering with what was called “Long COVID” and has had treatments of many kinds, some paid by insurance and some considered experimental.

Ken said they enjoyed traveling and listening to live music over the past few years as her energy waned. Recently, with the blessing of her doctor, she and Ken went to Florida and took a cruise. They also stayed at their Florida home and enjoyed their grandchildren.

We’re told she took a turn for the worse and was taken to the hospital. She was released on oxygen, but she died.

Peggy was a devoted educator with a refined demeanor and a gentle way of addressing people. At one point, we all thought she was going to be the next school superintendent, but she was swept away by nasty school politics. She persevered and continued her work in education elsewhere.

We are among the many who will miss Peggy’s warm presence. God rest her soul.