Gayle Parr, Denise Baker retire from tax, accounting business

Gayl Parr and Denise Baker were celebrated at a surprise retirement party in their honor on April 17 at their Belleville Tax and Accounting office, 152 Main St., Belleville.

The two have been operating the office for more than 20 years. Both are certified public accountants and they still own the office building that formerly was a movie theater. The current owners, Haven Group CPAs, now operate the business in the same location.