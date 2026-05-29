Keystone Charter Academy has no student cell phones on campus

Keystone Academy in Sumpter Township has allowed no cellphones on the charter school campus since Jorvanna Drain became principal.

At the May 14 regular meeting of the Keystone board of directors the board was asked to approve updates to the 2026-27 parent-student handbook to put National Heritage Academies in line with new state law on cellphones in schools.

But, the new rules were less stringent than Keystone’s present rules and so there was discussion on the problem.

The board tabled approval of the handbook and also approval of the wireless policy until the June meeting.

In other business at the one-hour-13-minute meeting, the board:

• Learned Keystone earned a $2,645 award from Bay Mills Community College, its charter authorizer, for achievement. The funds are to be used in celebrations of their achievements;

• Held a public hearing on the 2026-27 budget proposal and then approved the proposal;

• As part of the annual meeting action items, reelected the same slate of present officers, appointed the FOIA officer, board legal counsel, AHERA contact, Title VI, Title IX, and Section 504 contacts, and approved the school safety commission liaison;

• Approved the Presque Isle Notice of Non-Renewal Letter, since NHA is taking over background checks of employees. The adjoining motion to make principal Drain the signer of the LASO, is being held in abeyance until the board president, who presently works as a human resources director can check on a detail. The board gave her authority to make a final decision on their behalf by the May 30 deadline;

• Learned Diane Patton and Kim Bradley are finalists for NHA’s Excellence in Teaching Award for the 2024-25 school year. They were chosen from those teaching in the 100 NHA schools. Also, 38 students were inducted into the National Junior Honor Society;

• Was informed that eighth-grade promotion is June 4, Kinder promotion is June 5, and the eighth grade clap out is June 5.

The new NHA representative DeAmo Murphy was present only through his cell phone since he was reportedly stuck in traffic on the way to the meeting.