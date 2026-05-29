Christian radio broadcaster visits Bethlehem Baptist

By Dell Deaton

Contributing Writer

On May 17, Bob Dutko of 103.5 FM made a local guest appearance, hosted by Bethlehem Baptist Church. He provided a Christian perspective on news coverage of the ongoing war in Iran, and the role of Bible teachings as applied to involvement by Israel and the United States.

“When I’m in the studio, I don’t get to see people,” he told the Independent. “I get to look at a microphone. This is a chance for me to meet with people, to meet with the Body of Christ, to talk with them. Here in Van Buren Township, this church, this conversation is something important that I can’t have if can’t go beyond talk radio.”

Dutko will lead a three-day retreat this summer at the faith-based Bambi Lake Conference Center in Roscommon, MI. Several families from Bethlehem Baptist plan to attend.

“We invited him into our church to prepare,” said founding pastor Aaron Tanap. “It’s important to see us when we’re in our home community.”

“The Bob Dutko Show” is heard weekdays from noon to 4 p.m. on WMUZ radio out of Detroit