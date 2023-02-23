Davenport, Snodgrass, Garrett named to BHS Athletic Hall of Fame

Michelle Davenport, Mike Snodgrass, and Christy Garrett were named to the Belleville High School Athletic Hall of Fame at half time during the Feb. 10 varsity basketball game at BHS.

Michelle Davenport

Michelle Davenport graduated in 2005. She was varsity starter in softball for four years and earned All-League and All-District honors in 2004 and 2005. She was All Region in 2005 and All State Honorable Mention as a catcher in 2005. Michelle was also part of the Michigan Softball Coaches Association All State Academic Team and holds several BHS softball records to this day.

Mike Snodgrass

Mike Snodgrass was on the 1958 football team that was considered the State Champions prior to the playoff systems being implemented. He had a distinguished career at Western Michigan University and went on to be drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 1962. Instead of playing there, he played in Canada for the Ottawa Rough Riders. (Tom Fielder accepted the honor on Mike’s behalf.)

Christy Garrett

Christy Garrett graduated in 1989 and played softball and basketball while at BHS. She was a starter all four years in softball and still holds several records. She was All League in softball in 1988 and 1989, as well as All District, All Region, and All State in 1989. After graduation, she continued her softball career at Wayne State University.