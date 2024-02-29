Fresh roses put out free in downtown Belleville

Last Thursday, Feb. 22, a bucket of fresh roses was put in front of the former pharmacy on Main Street in downtown Belleville with its message: “Take or give a rose to someone who needs a smile. This is your reminder that you matter!”

Since the store was closed, there was plenty of room to park in front and people drove up, took a rose, and then drove off, making room for another car. Garden Fantasy on Main florist shop said that the roses could have come from their store, but they didn’t put them out. A person who wanted to spread positive vibrations obviously put them out, the florist said.