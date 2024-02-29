Fentanyl charges dropped against Harris for the third time

On Feb. 21, charges were dropped against Christian Devon Harris for the third time when the city of Belleville decided to dismiss the case “in the interest of justice.”

Harris, 22, formerly of Van Buren Township and now of Southfield, had been charged with delivering / manufacturing narcotics and possessing a controlled substance when 56 fentanyl tablets were found in the borrowed car he was driving on May 2, 2021 near the corner of North Liberty and Third streets in the city of Belleville. He also was charged with driving while license suspended.

On Dec. 6, an exam was held at 34th District Court and the drug charges were dismissed. At his pretrial on Dec. 20 on the DWLS charge, that charge also was dismissed through a motion of the prosecuting attorney. Case was closed.

The court then advised the city of Belleville to return the $2,700 in cash taken from Harris during his arrest and it did.

The case was refiled on Jan. 4 and Harris was arraigned on Jan. 17 by Judge Lisa Martin. Defense attorney Kevin Martin objected, saying the charges already had been dismissed, most recently by Judge Martin herself.

Judge Martin set the next probable cause conference on the charges for Feb. 21 and and at that time the charges were dismissed.