Foulkes family wins medals in national competition

Five members of the Foulkes family of the city of Belleville on Aug. 21 showed the city council the gold medals they all won in national competition. They all are black belts in taekwondo and qualified for the Amateur Athletic Union’s national championships in Fort Lauderdale, FL in July.

The family is made up of Alicia, Anthony, Allen, Jr., Allen, Sr. and Alex Foulkes. Derek Knight also was at the council meeting. He is their cousin who went to Florida with them to support them and recently moved to Belleville.

Allen, Sr., said he and Alex were named grand champions and so are 2024 Point Sparring Team Members. He said they will be competing out of the country representing the U.S. and it should be a lot of fun.