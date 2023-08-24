Metropark cuts ribbon on new link for Iron Belle Trail

On Aug. 21, there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony near the East Huron River Drive entrance to Lower Huron Metropark where the park’s final link of the Iron Belle Trail was celebrated.

Cutting the ribbon was Amy McMillan, director, of Huron-Clinton Metroparks.

“We are very excited to cut the ribbon on this new section of trail and we’ve already seen trail users out enjoying it, but projects like these couldn’t happen without the support of our partners,” she said. “We thank our partners at the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation for their generous support of this project.”

Also present at the ribbon cutting were Merrie M. Carlock from Michigan Department of Natural Resources; Tim Phillips, Park Planner from Metroparks; Janet Briles, Chief of Planning and Development from Metroparks; Holly Clegg, Park Manager of Lower Huron, Willow and Oakwoods Metroparks; Metroparks Police Officer Dennie Marks; and Jeff Linn, Park Superintendent.