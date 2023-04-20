Editorial: It’s great when community pitches in to clean up

On April 17, the Belleville City Council got an offer from members of Redemption Church, which is meeting on Church Street, to adopt Horizon Park for Saturday, June 3, to clean it up. They want to clean the tables and benches and weed whip where the goats won’t be trimming.

The council, of course, accepted their generous offer. The park will be cleaned up just in time for the goats to arrive and trim some more for the concerts and Lakefest activities. There will be boat races at Lakefest and so the shoreline has to be trimmed enough for the public to watch the lake activities.

The council was informed the Belleville Yacht Club will be cleaning up around the lake on May 6. The BYC is always out and around cleaning up areas and fixing things that need repairing. Those services are done without fanfare, but they are greatly appreciated by the community.

The Boy Scouts were given approval to sell flowers on the day before Mother’s Day on Fourth Street Square. Council members noted that the Boy Scouts always clean up after themselves and leave the area better than they found it.

The BHS Varsity Dance Team will be cleaning up the Fourth Street Square and Fourth Street Place on Sundays in June and July as a public service.

We are very fortunate to have volunteers reaching out to help the community. Thank you.