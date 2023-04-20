Belleville 3 to be Distinguished BHS Graduates

At the April 17 meeting of the Belleville City Council, Councilman Tom Fielder invited the community to Friday’s 7 p.m. Distinguished Graduate ceremony at Belleville High School where they will be able to meet the “Belleville Three.”

Councilman Fielder said only two actually graduated from BHS, but they will honor all three as graduates and just not hang the third’s picture in the Distinguished Graduate display.

The Belleville Three are Juan Atkins, Derrick May, and Kevin Saunderson who are credited with inventing the Detroit Techno Music genre and have performed around the world. Their work started in the 1980s and in 2000 the first annual Detroit Electronic Music Festival was held.

Fielder said the public will be able to meet them after the ceremony. He said the evening begins with the induction of the BHS National Honor Society members and then progresses to the Distinguished Graduates.

Also being inducted as a Distinguished Graduate is Elaine Gutierrez of Van Buren Township.