District Library works to fine-tune its Patron Behavior Policy

At its regular meeting on Feb. 14, the Belleville Area District Library discussed at-length fine-tuning its Patron Behavior Policy as recommended by the library attorney.

After discussion, Library Director Mary Jo Suchy said she will reach out to the attorney to clarify language concerning shall/may, weapons, gender language, and wifi use. She said what was presented was the attorney’s standard language for libraries.

She said the library staff is flexible, when when activities are rowdy and destructive they are asked to leave. When the policy is approved, a summary of the rules will be posted.

After Suchy discusses the questions with the attorney and gets recommendations, the board will again review the policy.

The focus on patron behavior was underlind when Director Suchy announced the library was the victim of an indecent exposure incident the previous week. The police were called and have issued a do-not-trespass order against the person involved and he has been banned from the library.

Suchy said the library also had to give a teen a one-month suspension for vaping.

While discussing recent expenditures, Suchy explained they installed two new cameras, one in the teen room and one heading down the hall. There are now12 cameras in the library.

There was discussion on how mental health issues need to be considered.

In other business at the 47-minute-meeting, the board:

• Unanimously approved two changes to the Art Committee Policy striking out the part dealing with membership and striking out the office of treasurer. Updates on other policies will be considered in the future;

• Heard board president Sharon Peters say Art Committee president Michele Montour sent information by email that artwork displays by young people is being well-received in the library. Following the prize-winning Belleville Area Council for the Arts pieces displayed, artwork from students are now being displayed. The changing exhibitions now have been lined up until 2025;

• Heard Suchy report that she and chairman Peters had a meeting with Belleville City Manager/Police Chief Dave Robinson on the bus service being offered in the city. The company has a government grant to offer transportation to St. Joseph Hospital and the Ypsilanti bus terminal. The library had temporarily allowed passengers to be picked up in the city/library parking lot, but there are questions of liability. Peters said the program is “not really in our wheelhouse.” It is a transportation issue that should possibly be combined with senior transportation, she said. The city council was due to discuss the program at its Feb. 21 meeting;

• Heard Suchy report that the library’s “curtain wall” is still leaking, but only when it rains a certain direction, not when it snows. They have been trying to fix that since the beginning and will continue, she said;

• Heard Juriga say the question of why no concrete has been put in the sidewalk across Roys Street from the library had been turned over to him. First, he said, it’s obviously too cold. Then, the problem was discussed with the city. He said the minister at Grace Baptist found plans of the water pipe going under the sidewalk from the church’s baptismal font and a camera confirmed that. And, there are other pipes there. The library would like to cut ties to that problem;

• Heard Barbara Miller of the Belleville Area Council for the Arts report that the new Classic Movie Series began Feb. 9 with the library hosting “Double Indemnity” and the discussion that followed. The next movie is “Rear Window” on March 9;

• Heard Miller also announce that the BACA has set up at trip to the Detroit Institute of the Arts to see the classic film “The Conformist” on Saturday, April 8. A bus provided by the DIA will leave the Van Buren Township Hall at 11 a.m. and arrive at the DIA about noon. After a tour of the DIA and lunch, if desired, the movie will be shown from 3-5 p.m. Cost is $20, but if you pay $25 you get to become a member of BACA. Miller is taking reservations which can be sent to her former office at 321 Main St.; and

• Welcomed Dr. Joy Kissel to the audience of the meeting. She is a new member of the Belleville Planning Commission and was introduced by Juriga, also a longtime member of the planning commission. Dr. Kissel teaches at Washtenaw Community College.