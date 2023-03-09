Brown Family Center to offer pet loss support group starting April 3

A turning point in our society has occurred in viewing how important pets are to our lives, said Jacqueline Dalzell, licensed mortician and grief counselor at Brown Family Center in Belleville.

They are a family member for many who cherish and love their pet, she said. How does one cope and carry on when their beloved pet has died?

“When we lose them, we grieve, not only for the pet, but for all the ways in which they truly enhanced our lives,” Dalzell said.

Have you suffered the loss of a pet? Consider joining the support group which will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Mondays at the Brown Family Center. The group will run for six weeks starting Monday, April 3. Contact facilitator Jacqueline Dalzell at (734) 697-4500 to register.