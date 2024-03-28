District Library Board updates Art Committee Members Policy

At its March 12 meeting, the Belleville Area District Library unanimously approved the amended Art Committee Members Policy that strikes out a paragraph.

The paragraph reads: “Voting members terms of service will be staggered on a 3-year rotating schedule; except for the Director who will always be a voting member of this committee.”

Michele Montour, chairperson of the committee, said the wording caused everyone’s term to be over in January and this staggering of terms is not necessary any more.

It was put in place when the committee was being formed. Library Director Mary Jo Suchy said the groups that appoint their representatives can decide who they want to send.

Montour also reported that photos by Gary Washington are now on display in the library, along with art in the glass case by Cheryl Martin until the end of April.

The next exhibit will be art by students in eighth through twelfth grades for April through June, then art by Steve Paulsen and Kim Ensch, followed by pieces from the Belleville Area Council for the Arts art show until the end of the year;

In other business at the 36-minute meeting on March 12 the board:

• Discussed the library calendar and room booking software that had been bid out and had a committee studying the eight bidders, that it narrowed down to three and then selected Springshare. Suchy said the cost came in under $5,000, so board action was not required. She said the cost for both softwares totaled $2,500;

• Heard Suchy report that during the last week of February, the electrician came out to replace the flagpole light, but was unable to remove the light casin. He plans to return with Dean Kikkales from Oneal Construction to complete the work;

• Learned the library’s Seed Library will have its grand opening on April 20. Farmer and CSA owner Alex Ball will give a talk on local food and starting your own garden at 11 a.m. The seed collection itself will be available for patrons at the end of the event. More information on the grand opening will be posted;

• Was informed Torrea Williams has been hired as a library monitor;

• Heard a report on the library’s first Stuffy Sleepover. Sixteen children attended storytime and then left their stuffed animals for overnight fun. When the children picked up their animals in the morning each stuffy had a photo collage showing the fun they had doing different things overnight;

• Heard Suchy announce a free “Memory Café” at 11 a.m., Friday, April 26, in the Cozadd Room where people with memory difficulties and their caregivers can join in for a relaxed and informal event. They can connect with others, remember times past, enjoy some goodies, and make a craft. A diagnosis is not required to attend. Registration is appreciated but not required; and

• Heard board chairperson Sharon Peters praise the “fantastic work” Hilary Savage did filling in for Director Suchy when she was on her trip to Hawaii. Peters said Savage has the marks of a great leader. Peters also thanked Debbie and John Juriga who provided flowers in the library for the week of the library’s fourth birthday of the new building. She called the Jurigas “a truly class act”; and

• Heard Juriga say that his son Jessie and his husband who live in New York have a surrogate mother and she will be giving birth to Juriga’s fourth grandchild soon. Due date is March 25. He said she is a girl.