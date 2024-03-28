Annual indoor flea market set for April 25, 26, 27 at St. Paul’s

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 19109 Craig St., New Boston, will hold its annual indoor flea market on April 25, 26, 27. On Thursday and Friday, it will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Saturday it will be open 9 a.m. to noon.

There will be a wide variety of items for sale including antiques, collectibles, and furniture. For information, call (734) 753-9048.

The flea market is sponsored by the St. Paul’s Ladies Aid and Men’s Club.