Derek Phillips named Regional Wrestling Coach of the Year

On Saturday, Feb. 18, Belleville High School wrestling coach Derek Phillips was named Michigan Wrestling Association Metro Regional Coach of the Year.

Wrestling State Qualifiers from Belleville High School are Demond Harrison, Austin Martin, Bernard Harrison, Connor Williams, Javen Franklin, and Ronald Jackson. State finals are March 3-4 at Ford Field.

Belleville High School student Zeinabou Toure qualified on Feb. 18 for Individual State Competition in Girls wrestling in the 145 weight class. State finals are March 3-4 at Ford Field.