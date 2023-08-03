Crain’s Detroit Business honors Jennifer Dale of Van Buren Township

Jennifer L Dale, a 20-year resident of Van Buren Township, is one of those named a 2023 honoree as Crain’s Detroit Business Most Notable Leaders in Fundraising.

Crain’s said these fundraising pros have a special knack for raising awareness, cultivating donor relationships, and completing successful campaigns that help their organizations thrive.

The honorees featured in this report were nominated by their peers, companies, friends and family members, then selected by Crain’s Detroit Business editors based on their career accomplishments, track record of success and contributions to their industry and community.

Dale is Director of Community Outreach and Philanthropy for Angela Hospice.

Dale’s husband Dominic is the Chemistry Manager for DTE’s Fermi II Nuclear Power Plant.

In addition to being board president of the Michigan Society for Healthcare Planning & Marketing and a member of The Parade Company’s Distinguished Clown Corp, Dale is board secretary for the Greater Detroit Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals. She is a graduate of Western Michigan University and Eastern Michigan University.

Dale said she is privileged and touched by this honor.

“I am extremely lucky for nearly 30 years as a professional fundraiser, I am blessed to do something I not only enjoy doing every day, but am passionate about as well. I get to see what impact the dollars I raise does for individuals, communities and the outstanding organizations I work for and with. It is truly the best job in the world.”

In her first year at Angela Hospice, Dale and her team procured more than 2,000 new donors, who gave over $430,000 in the previous fiscal year. She also reshaped the Legacy Giving Society for planned giving donors, resulting in 10 additional new members. Dale oversees and leads a team of six responsible for bringing in nearly $1.5 million annually.