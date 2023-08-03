Belleville Area Council for the Arts honors memory of Neil Griffin

Family members and friends of Thelma Griffin and the late Neil Griffin gathered at the Belleville Area Council for the Arts Music Lakeside performance on July 27 to dedicate the Fish Project at Horizon Park to Neil Griffin.

BACA has renamed it the Neil Griffin Community Art Project in his honor. Neil implemented the community art concept in 2018 and every year it has continues to grow.

On stage, Steve Jones, master of ceremonies and past president of BACA, welcomed the guests and gave a tribute to Neil Griffin. Rhonda Dutton, current BACA president, presented a plaque to Thelma Griffin. Neil’s image has been engraved on the plaque by local artist and lifetime BACA member Steve Paulsen.