Court Watching: Darius Tucker faces jury trial on felonious assault with truck charges

Darius Tucker, 26, of Ypsilanti was before Judge Martin on April 20 to face charges of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and felonious assault on Feb. 19, 2021 in Van Buren Township.

His preliminary exam was set for June 8. A condition of his bond stated he was not allowed to have any contact with the victim or a home on Sylvia Drive if it is the home of the victim. He posted his bond of $5,000/10%.

His preliminary exam was held before Judge Martin on June 8 and the only witness to testify was Richard M. Baker, who said he was the manager of the mobile home community. He testified he was plowing snow on Feb. 19, 2021 and was shoveling the driveways where the plow had thrown the snow when he saw a car sideways to Sylvia from Rawsonville with a loud exhaust.

He said he thought the car was out of control, “but they were playing … giving the gas to make themselves slide.” He said the car hit a snowbank he made for the kids to play on and two kids ran away after he hit the snowbank. He said he asked the driver to get off the property and he identified defendant Tucker as the driver.

He said the grandmother of the two children who were playing on the hill came out and she and the driver were screaming and hollering back and forth. She took a picture of his license plate and Baker said he called 911.

Baker testified Tucker jumped back in the car and back up 20 feet and “I thought he was leaving” but he went forward toward him at about 5 mph and then punched it, pushing Baker backward 30 feet with his hands on the hood of the vehicle. He said Tucker kept going faster and his feet started sliding out from under him and he threw himself off to the snowbank, “trying to save my life.” He said he saved his shovel and dislocated his left shoulder.

After a round of dramatic cross-examination by defense attorney Tyrone Bickerdt, Judge Martin bound Tucker over to circuit court for a June 22 arraignment on the information. She bound over counts two and three, but not count one – assault with intent to murder.

A calendar conference was set for Aug. 18 in circuit court and then a final conference on Sept. 26 adjourned to Oct. 6 and reset to Nov. 15. A jury trial is set for Jan. 24, 2023.

Shannon Marie Gilbert

Brandon Henry Davis-Devine

Shannon Marie Gilbert of Westland and Brandon Henry Davis-Devine of Detroit, co-defendants, were arraigned by Magistrate Hindman on Dec. 15. Probable cause conferences for the two are set for Dec. 28. Bond for each is $15,000/10%.

Gilbert is charged with uttering and publishing on Dec. 12 in Van Buren Township. Davis-Devine is charged with uttering and publishing (possession of counterfeit notes with intent), uttering and publishing (possession of counterfeit state, bank, municipal bill), and one count of possession of counterfeiting tools.

Anthony Tavares Graham

Anthony Tavares Graham, 37, of Dearborn, was arraigned by Judge Oakley on Dec. 13 on a charge of larceny in a building in the city of Belleville on Dec. 10. He is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Dec. 21. Personal bond of $3,000 was set and he must not be released without a GPS tether for location.